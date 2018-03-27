Yorkville Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up approximately 2.8% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Yorkville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Golar LNG worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 10.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 91,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2,731.72, a PE ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.74. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

