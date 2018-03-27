Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) insider John H. Sottile acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,921,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,460.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.62. Goldfield Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Get Goldfield alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goldfield by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldfield by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,224,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Goldfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldfield Corp (GV) Insider Purchases $55,350.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/goldfield-corp-gv-insider-purchases-55350-00-in-stock.html.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation (Goldfield) is engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The Company serves customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, including Texas. It operates through electrical construction segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.