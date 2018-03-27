Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $44.36 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Rollins worth $44,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rollins by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rollins by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rollins by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 355,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,919.22, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

