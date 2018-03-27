PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 62,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of PBF Logistics worth $45,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth $299,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth $468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PBFX stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $787.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.81 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 60.45%. PBF Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-45-05-million-holdings-in-pbf-logistics-lp-pbfx-updated.html.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. The Transportation and Terminaling segment consists of various assets, including Delaware City Rail Unloading Terminal (DCR Rail Terminal), Toledo Truck Unloading Terminal (Toledo Truck Terminal), Delaware City West Heavy Unloading Rack (the DCR West Rack), East Coast Terminals and Torrance Valley Pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.