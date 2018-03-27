W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,273 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of W. R. Berkley worth $48,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $256,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8,534.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $74.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 5.89%. equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

