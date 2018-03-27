Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Colony NorthStar worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colony NorthStar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,454,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,309,000 after acquiring an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,337,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,537,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 282,155 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLNS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Colony NorthStar from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Colony NorthStar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CLNS stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Colony NorthStar Inc has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Colony NorthStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other Colony NorthStar news, Director John Steffens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/goldman-sachs-group-inc-sells-665373-shares-of-colony-northstar-inc-clns-updated.html.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

