Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Good Times Restaurants earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.1142406308246 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of GTIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 26,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, insider Robert J. Stetson bought 26,014 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $67,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Zink bought 10,000 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,517 shares of company stock worth $170,172. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (Good Times) restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar concept (Bad Daddy’s). The Company operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. Good Times is a quick service restaurant concept.

