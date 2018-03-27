Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Teradyne worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after buying an additional 93,972 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 162,692 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 57,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,492,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,109.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,077. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Bank of America began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 244,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,431. The company has a market cap of $8,921.05, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

