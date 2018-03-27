Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 522,234 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Juniper Networks worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,988,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,303 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,581,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,784,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,804,000 after buying an additional 1,375,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,485,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after buying an additional 1,246,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,993,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $261,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $144,746.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $139,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,813 shares of company stock worth $1,124,709. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $31.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC raised Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS raised Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8,291.41, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

