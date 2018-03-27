Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on Grammer (ETR:GMM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Grammer in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Get Grammer alerts:

Shares of Grammer (ETR GMM) opened at €50.15 ($61.91) on Friday. Grammer has a 1-year low of €40.60 ($50.12) and a 1-year high of €61.95 ($76.48). The firm has a market cap of $628.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/grammer-gmm-given-a-52-00-price-target-by-oddo-bhf-analysts.html.

About Grammer

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. Its Seating Systems division operates as a tier 1 and aftermarket supplier of seat units and seating systems. This division offers driver and passenger seats for agriculture and construction vehicles, forklifts, trucks, buses, and trains, as well as to railway transport OEMs, rail operators, and bus manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.