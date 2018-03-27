GrandCoin (CRYPTO:GDC) Market Cap Hits $0.00

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, GrandCoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One GrandCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. GrandCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $6,406.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01768620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007669 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015366 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024784 BTC.

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

GrandCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

