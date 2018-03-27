Greenleaf Trust Has $984,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 358,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $101,318.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.72 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

