Gresham House (GHE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 484 ($6.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap dropped their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,188 ($16.41) to GBX 1,074 ($14.84) and set a corporate rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 and a P/E ratio of -2,400.00. Gresham House has a 12-month low of GBX 314 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 428.75 ($5.92).

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is an asset management company. The Company focuses on managing funds and co-investment or club deals across a range of differentiated and illiquid alternative investment strategies for third-party clients. Its segments include Asset Management, Forestry Management, Investment in Securities and Property Investment.

