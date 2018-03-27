GridCoin Price Hits $0.0431 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. GridCoin has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $41,954.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

