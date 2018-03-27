Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

EXP stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,833.79, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-8-33-million-stake-in-eagle-materials-exp.html.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.