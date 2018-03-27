Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Stake Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,642 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Duke Realty worth $38,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 20.8% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2,988.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,021.13, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 197.59% and a return on equity of 6.28%. research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Citigroup raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $130,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

