Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,304 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Tractor Supply worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92,923 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 93,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,429.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

