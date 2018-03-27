21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,462 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of 21st Century Fox worth $38,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21st Century Fox by 282.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of 21st Century Fox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 21st Century Fox during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21st Century Fox during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on 21st Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21st Century Fox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

FOXA stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. 21st Century Fox has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66,913.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.00503778337531486%. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

