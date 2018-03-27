Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2519 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

GHII stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,917. Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

About Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF

