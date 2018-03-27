Guncoin Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Guncoin has a market cap of $792,340.00 and $526.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guncoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Guncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002732 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00107477 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012951 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000534 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006975 BTC.

About Guncoin

Guncoin (CRYPTO:GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 206,653,378 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

