H & R Block (HRB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. H & R Block earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 41.0925111834313 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H & R Block from $2.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

H & R Block (HRB) traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.79. 3,306,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,883. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5,331.26, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

