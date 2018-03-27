H & R Block (HRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block is focusing on three areas: operational excellence, new product developments and partnerships, and compelling marketing campaigns and promotions. It has made several enhancements to its online digital tax software to improve monetization and conversion. H&R Block has partnered GoHealth Insurance whereby its clients can purchase their health care insurance online or over the phone. This will open up additional revenue-generating opportunities for the company. However, H&R Block has underperformed the industry in the last three months. The cash position of the company is fluctuating in nature. H&R Block is highly susceptible to cyber attacks including computer viruses, malicious codes, worms, phishing attacks, social engineering, denial of service attacks and other sophisticated attacks. The company also faces huge litigations in connection with its operating activities.”

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 915,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,642. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $5,331.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “H & R Block (HRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/h-r-block-hrb-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.