Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) has been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hailiang Education Group earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0770691063571 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HLG stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $70.08.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries Hailiang Education (HK) Limited (Hailiang HK) and Zhejiang Hailiang Education Consulting and Services Co, Ltd. (Hailiang Consulting), and consolidated affiliated entities, Zhejiang Hailiang Education Investment Co, Ltd.

