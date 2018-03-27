Halsey Associates Inc. CT Purchases New Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,226,000. Iqvia comprises 3.1% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of Iqvia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $101.12. 181,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $20,768.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,034. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.02.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

