Halsey Associates Inc. CT Invests $260,000 in ITT Inc. (ITT) Stock

Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 63,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,166. The company has a market cap of $4,311.22, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $458,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

