6,309 Shares in American Express (AXP) Acquired by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 243,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $5,505,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 211,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 1,841,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,403. The company has a market cap of $77,812.22, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $102.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, insider James Peter Bush sold 12,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,271,866.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

