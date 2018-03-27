Hancock (HBHC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of HBHC stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 476,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,584. The firm has a market cap of $4,296.76, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $56.40.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Hancock had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $166,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,833 shares of company stock worth $2,613,063 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,793,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 507,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hancock by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 321,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,560,000 after acquiring an additional 223,920 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Hancock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,309,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hancock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

