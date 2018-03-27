Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Holding have outpaced the industry over the past six months. Moreover, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances and improving rate environment will likely continue to support the company's profitability. Also, deal to acquire the asset management and trust business of Capital One is expected to be accretive to earnings. While, the continued rise in operating expenses owing to restructuring efforts and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain near-term concerns, the company is expected to enhance shareholder value through its consistent dividend payments supported by a solid liquidity position.”

Get Hancock alerts:

HBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Hancock (NASDAQ HBHC) traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 202,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,063. Hancock has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $4,296.76, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Hancock had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hancock will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Hancock news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $166,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $198,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBHC. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 352,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hancock by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hancock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/hancock-hbhc-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock (HBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.