Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($133.33) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Independent Research set a €116.00 ($143.21) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.89 ($135.67).

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) opened at €106.90 ($131.98) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($143.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $13,450.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

