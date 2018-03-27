HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned HarborOne Bancorp an industry rank of 134 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $572.53, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a mid-tier stock holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is HarborOne Bank (the Bank), a state chartered co-operative bank whose primary subsidiary is a residential mortgage company, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC (Merrimack Mortgage). The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and Merrimack Mortgage.

