Harsco (HSC) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Harsco (NYSE: HSC) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Harsco to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Harsco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harsco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harsco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco 0 0 5 0 3.00 Harsco Competitors 349 1460 1771 56 2.42

Harsco currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Harsco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harsco is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harsco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco $1.61 billion $7.82 million 238.33 Harsco Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.45

Harsco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Harsco. Harsco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Harsco has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harsco’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harsco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco 0.49% 30.82% 3.70% Harsco Competitors -4.29% 4.03% 0.91%

Summary

Harsco beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, such as metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries. It also offers heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications; and high-security fencing products. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. It serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

