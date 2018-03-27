Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) Price Hits $0.26

Harvest Masternode Coin (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Harvest Masternode Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Masternode Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,576.00 worth of Harvest Masternode Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Masternode Coin has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00720543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012575 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00145135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028967 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin Profile

Harvest Masternode Coin’s total supply is 2,553,737 coins. The official website for Harvest Masternode Coin is www.harvestcoin.org. The Reddit community for Harvest Masternode Coin is /r/harvestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harvest Masternode Coin’s official Twitter account is @HarvestMnCoin.

Harvest Masternode Coin Coin Trading

Harvest Masternode Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Harvest Masternode Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Masternode Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Masternode Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

