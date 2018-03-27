Hawaiian (HA) vs. SkyWest (SKYW) Critical Review

SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SkyWest and Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 1 2 1 3.00 Hawaiian 2 5 5 0 2.25

SkyWest presently has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $48.42, indicating a potential upside of 30.15%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than SkyWest.

Dividends

SkyWest pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SkyWest pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 13.39% 12.08% 3.41% Hawaiian 13.51% 36.52% 10.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and Hawaiian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.20 billion 0.91 $428.90 million $8.07 6.95 Hawaiian $2.70 billion 0.71 $364.04 million $6.85 5.43

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian. Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SkyWest has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SkyWest beats Hawaiian on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations. It offers non-stop service to Hawai’i from United States gateway cities. As of December 31, 2016, it also provided approximately 160 daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands. The Company operates various charter flights. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes, eight Boeing 767-300 aircraft, and 23 Airbus A330-200 aircraft for the North America, International, and charter routes.

