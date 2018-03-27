Head-To-Head Survey: Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) & Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM)

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ: HCOM) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo alerts:

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and Chunghwa Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.84 -$107.24 million ($9.25) -2.90 Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion 3.96 $1.28 billion $1.65 23.12

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo does not pay a dividend. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -29.11% -6.64% -2.31% Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68%

Volatility & Risk

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and Chunghwa Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines. In addition, the segment provides Internet, long distance services, television service, Internet protocol (IP)-based network services, customer premises equipment, data solutions, managed services, billing and collection, wireless services and pay telephone services. The Data Center Colocation segment consists of data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud. As of December 31, 2016, its telecommunications operations served approximately 296,000 voice access lines, 19,000 business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) lines, 111,000 high-speed Internet lines, and 42,000 video subscribers.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services. The Company’s segments include Domestic fixed communications business, which is engaged in the provision of local telephone services, domestic long distance telephone services, broadband access and related services; Mobile communications business, which is engaged in the provision of mobile services, sales of mobile handsets and data cards, and related services; Internet business, which is engaged in the provision of HiNet services and related services; International fixed communications business, which includes international long distance telephone services, international leased line services, international data services, satellite services, and information and communication technology (ICT) and other international services, and Others, which is engaged in the provision of non-telecom services. Its ICT service includes integrated services, such as intelligent energy network and intelligent transportation system.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.