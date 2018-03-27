Head-To-Head Analysis: Electrolux (ELUXY) vs. Its Peers

Electrolux (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) is one of 29 public companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Electrolux to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Electrolux and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electrolux Competitors 90 351 492 36 2.49

As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Electrolux’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrolux has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Electrolux has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrolux’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrolux and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion $673.40 million 13.58 Electrolux Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 35.46

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Electrolux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71% Electrolux Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Electrolux pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 45.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Electrolux rivals beat Electrolux on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux provides household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers designs and sustainable solutions, under brands including Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire. The Company’s segments include Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Small Appliances and Professional Products. The Company’s business areas include kitchen, laundry, small appliances and home care and services. The Company’s Major Appliances and Small Appliances are producing appliances for the consumer market. Products within Major Appliances comprise of refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners and microwave ovens. Small appliances include vacuum cleaners and other small appliances. Professional Products consists of foodservice equipment and laundry solutions for professional users.

