Head-To-Head Analysis: First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) vs. Cole Real Estate Investments (COLE)

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE: FPO) and Cole Real Estate Investments (NYSE:COLE) are both financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and Cole Real Estate Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Potomac Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.69 16.14 Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A $0.20 N/A

Cole Real Estate Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Potomac Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Potomac Realty Trust and Cole Real Estate Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Potomac Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 Cole Real Estate Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Potomac Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%.

Dividends

First Potomac Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cole Real Estate Investments does not pay a dividend. First Potomac Realty Trust pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and Cole Real Estate Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Potomac Realty Trust -7.99% -2.35% -0.94% Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Potomac Realty Trust beats Cole Real Estate Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Potomac Realty Trust

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region. The Company’s segments include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership. The Company’s portfolio consist a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant office properties, and business parks. The office properties are single-story and multi-story buildings that are primarily for office uses, and business parks consists of buildings with office features combined with some industrial property space. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned properties totaling 6.7 million square feet and had a non-controlling ownership interest in properties totaling an additional 0.9 million square feet through five unconsolidated joint ventures.

About Cole Real Estate Investments

Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM). The Company’s REI segment is conducted through Cole REIT III Operating Partnership, LP (CCPT III OP). The Company’s PCM segment is conducted through Cole Capital Advisors, Inc. (CCA). Through its REI segment, the Company acquires and operates a diverse portfolio of core commercial real estate investments primarily consisting of necessity retail properties located throughout the United States, including United States protectorates. The Company’s PCM segment is responsible for managing the Managed REITs’ affairs on a day-to-day basis, identifying and making acquisitions and investments on the Managed REITs’ behalf. In February 2014, American Realty Capital Properties Inc purchased Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc.

