Financial Survey: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) and Its Rivals

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE: FMX) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB $24.42 billion $2.25 billion 13.79 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.80

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Competitors 309 1441 1691 64 2.43

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has a consensus target price of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 9.53% 15.32% 8.16% Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Competitors -20.05% -50.01% -7.82%

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, S.A. de C.V. and subsidiaries (FEMSA Comercio), which consists of a Retail Division operating various small-format chain stores, and CB Equity LLP, which holds its equity investment in Heineken N.V., and Heineken Holding N.V. The Company’s Coca-Cola FEMSA produces, markets, sells and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in certain territories in the countries, in which it operates. Coca-Cola FEMSA also sells bottled water products. FEMSA participates in the retail sector primarily through FEMSA Comercio.

