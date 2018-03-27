Head to Head Analysis: Liberty Tax (TAX) & Its Rivals

Liberty Tax (NASDAQ: TAX) is one of 304 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Liberty Tax to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax 7.25% 14.97% 6.66% Liberty Tax Competitors -158.38% -95.28% -3.28%

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Liberty Tax pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tax and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Tax Competitors 1129 5287 7888 223 2.50

As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Liberty Tax’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Tax has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tax and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $173.99 million $13.01 million 12.81 Liberty Tax Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 31.49

Liberty Tax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tax. Liberty Tax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liberty Tax rivals beat Liberty Tax on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc. is the holding company for JTH Tax, Inc. The Company is a provider of tax preparation services. The Company provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products in the United States and Canada. The Company’s tax preparation services and related tax settlement products are offered primarily through franchised locations. All of the Company’s offices are operated under the Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+ brands. The Company also provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself (DIY) tax program in the United States. The Company offers two types of tax settlement financial products: refund transfer products, which include providing a means by which a customer receives his or her refund, and refund-based loans. The Company’s LibTax software allows tax customers to have their federal and state income tax returns filed electronically.

