Head-To-Head Analysis: Lombard Medical Technologies (EVARF) and Hologic (HOLX)

Lombard Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS: EVARF) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lombard Medical Technologies and Hologic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hologic 0 4 10 0 2.71

Hologic has a consensus price target of $47.86, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Hologic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than Lombard Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Lombard Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hologic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical Technologies and Hologic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical Technologies $12.17 million 0.07 -$31.03 million ($1.54) -0.02 Hologic $3.06 billion 3.45 $755.50 million $3.79 10.07

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical Technologies. Lombard Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hologic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical Technologies and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hologic 34.53% 20.07% 7.11%

Volatility & Risk

Lombard Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hologic has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hologic beats Lombard Medical Technologies on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical Technologies

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays. It offers viral load assays for the quantitation of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1). The Breast Health products include breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD) and breast biopsy guidance systems. The GYN Surgical products include NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment offers Discovery and Horizon X-ray bone densitometers and mini C-arm imaging systems.

