Head-To-Head Analysis: Primo Water (PRMW) and The Competition

Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) is one of 54 public companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Primo Water to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Primo Water and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 1 2 0 2.67 Primo Water Competitors 309 1443 1691 64 2.43

Primo Water currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.59%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -2.22% -15.66% -2.67% Primo Water Competitors -20.05% -50.01% -7.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $286.07 million -$6.35 million -54.47 Primo Water Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.79

Primo Water’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primo Water beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment consists of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, its products were offered in the United States and in Canada at over 46,000 combined retail locations. Exchange and Refill provide consumers the ability of either exchanging empty bottles and purchasing full bottles or refilling the empty bottles at any participating retailer. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange.

