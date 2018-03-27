Head-To-Head Analysis: RigNet (RNET) versus Its Peers

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) is one of 62 public companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RigNet to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of RigNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RigNet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 3 0 0 2.00 RigNet Competitors 705 2138 2109 108 2.32

RigNet presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 20.32%. Given RigNet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RigNet is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RigNet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $204.89 million -$16.17 million -15.06 RigNet Competitors $17.54 billion $1.87 billion 63.78

RigNet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RigNet. RigNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -7.92% -11.51% -5.62% RigNet Competitors 2.37% -36.52% -2.07%

Risk and Volatility

RigNet has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet’s peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RigNet peers beat RigNet on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

