Financial Comparison: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) versus Its Competitors

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Service Co. International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Service Co. International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Service Co. International Competitors 98 575 701 33 2.48

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Service Co. International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Service Co. International pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion $546.66 million 13.38 Service Co. International Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 9.00

Service Co. International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Service Co. International. Service Co. International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38% Service Co. International Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Summary

Service Co. International beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.