Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ: SHEN) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-TELEPHONE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Shenandoah Telecommunications to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 10.87% 4.16% 0.90% Shenandoah Telecommunications Competitors -1.63% 4.23% -0.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 1,608.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications Competitors 365 914 944 43 2.29

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies have a potential upside of 195.75%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $611.99 million $66.39 million 27.03 Shenandoah Telecommunications Competitors $13.90 billion $1.18 billion 3.45

Shenandoah Telecommunications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications’ peers have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The business of the Wireless segment is conducted principally by the Company’s subsidiary, Shenandoah Personal Communications, LLC (PCS). The business of the Company’s Cable segment is conducted through Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC (Shenandoah Cable). The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, digital subscriber line (DSL) Internet access, cable modem and long distance access services throughout Shenandoah County and portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren and Augusta counties, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.