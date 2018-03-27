Head-To-Head Comparison: China Coal Energy (CCOZY) & Its Rivals

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS: CCOZY) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “COAL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare China Coal Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Coal Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A China Coal Energy Competitors 254 801 1119 38 2.43

As a group, “COAL” companies have a potential upside of 28.26%. Given China Coal Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Coal Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares China Coal Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Coal Energy 5.27% 3.61% 1.53% China Coal Energy Competitors -133.85% 12.70% 2.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Coal Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Coal Energy $9.13 billion $258.12 million 11.55 China Coal Energy Competitors $2.75 billion $259.37 million 53.15

China Coal Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. China Coal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Coal Energy pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “COAL” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

China Coal Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.47, suggesting that their average share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of shares of all “COAL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “COAL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Coal Energy peers beat China Coal Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

