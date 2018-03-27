Financial Survey: Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) & Its Peers

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) is one of 97 public companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Commercial Vehicle Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -0.23% 18.39% 3.35% Commercial Vehicle Group Competitors -1.46% 13.87% 3.25%

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.80, indicating that their average share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commercial Vehicle Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial Vehicle Group Competitors 841 3139 3770 208 2.42

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million -$1.70 million -136.33 Commercial Vehicle Group Competitors $27.55 billion $1.28 billion 14.64

Commercial Vehicle Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems. The GCA Segment manufactures and sells the products, which include Electronic wire harness assemblies and Seats, Wiper systems, Office seating, and Aftermarket seats and components. It supplies products for the commercial vehicle market, including the medium-and heavy-duty truck market, the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. It has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India and Australia.

