Head-To-Head Comparison: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus Echostar (SATS)

EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) and Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Echostar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 5.48% 6.59% 5.56% Echostar 20.82% 2.06% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EMCORE and Echostar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Echostar 0 1 1 0 2.50

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Echostar has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Echostar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Echostar is more favorable than EMCORE.

Volatility & Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echostar has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and Echostar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $122.89 million 1.31 $8.23 million $0.24 24.58 Echostar $1.89 billion 2.69 $392.56 million $4.07 13.02

Echostar has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. Echostar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Echostar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Echostar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Echostar beats EMCORE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment. The Company provides optical components, and also end-to-end solutions for high-speed communications network infrastructures. The Company’s optical technologies are designed for cable television (CATV) and fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) networks, telecommunications and data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, wireless networks, and broadcast and professional audio/video systems. The Company’s fiber optics products enable information that is modulated on light signals to be transmitted, routed (switched) and received in communication systems and networks.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments. The Company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies (ETC) and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Company’s Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services and communication solutions to domestic and international consumers and enterprise and government customers. The ETC segment provides end-to-end video and broadcast technology products and services to businesses and directly to consumers. The ESS segment operates its business using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites. Its operations also include real estate and other activities.

