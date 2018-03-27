Head-To-Head Comparison: Fresenius (FSNUY) vs. Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

Fresenius (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Fresenius pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookdale Senior Living does not pay a dividend. Fresenius pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius and Brookdale Senior Living’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius $38.28 billion 1.09 $2.05 billion $0.92 20.50 Brookdale Senior Living $4.75 billion 0.27 -$571.41 million ($3.07) -2.21

Fresenius has higher revenue and earnings than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius 5.35% 8.49% 3.39% Brookdale Senior Living -12.04% -8.40% -1.80%

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookdale Senior Living has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fresenius and Brookdale Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Fresenius.

Summary

Fresenius beats Brookdale Senior Living on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, dialysis machines, and renal pharmaceuticals, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs comprising intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing whole blood and blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates approximately 112 hospitals, including 88 acute care hospitals and 24 post-acute care clinics; 78 outpatient clinics; 4 out-patient post-acute care centers; 18 prevention centers; and 13 nursing homes. This segment has approximately 35,000 beds. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as provides maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment includes owned or leased communities for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living segment includes owned or leased communities that offer housing and round the clock assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. The CCRCs-Rental segment includes leased communities that offer living arrangements to accommodate physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment includes outpatient therapy, home health and hospice services, as well as education and wellness programs. The Management Services segment includes communities operated by it.

