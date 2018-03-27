Head to Head Comparison: Nutrien (NTR) versus Its Competitors

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRIBUSINESS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nutrien to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nutrien alerts:

This table compares Nutrien and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $4.55 billion $327.00 million 34.33 Nutrien Competitors $8.40 billion $354.07 million 8.49

Nutrien’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutrien. Nutrien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 7.19% 1.33% 0.65% Nutrien Competitors -17.86% 0.84% 0.72%

Risk & Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nutrien and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 5 9 1 2.63 Nutrien Competitors 221 731 766 49 2.36

Nutrien currently has a consensus price target of $58.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. As a group, “AGRIBUSINESS” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “AGRIBUSINESS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “AGRIBUSINESS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nutrien pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AGRIBUSINESS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 78.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nutrien beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.