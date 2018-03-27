Head to Head Comparison: The Andersons (ANDE) and Its Peers

The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agribusiness” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The Andersons to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of The Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The Andersons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Andersons has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Andersons’ rivals have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Andersons and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons 1.12% 4.83% 1.83% The Andersons Competitors -17.86% 0.84% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Andersons and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Andersons Competitors 221 731 765 49 2.36

The Andersons presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. As a group, “Agribusiness” companies have a potential upside of 8.98%. Given The Andersons’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Andersons has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

The Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Andersons pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agribusiness” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 78.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Andersons and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons $3.69 billion $42.51 million 22.57 The Andersons Competitors $8.40 billion $354.07 million 8.48

The Andersons’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Andersons. The Andersons is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Andersons rivals beat The Andersons on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

