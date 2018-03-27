Head-To-Head Comparison: TreeHouse Foods (THS) versus Its Competitors

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TreeHouse Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TreeHouse Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 1 12 4 0 2.18 TreeHouse Foods Competitors 631 2731 2792 115 2.38

TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus target price of $54.13, suggesting a potential upside of 43.88%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 13.41%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion -$286.20 million -7.51 TreeHouse Foods Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 15.63

TreeHouse Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TreeHouse Foods. TreeHouse Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -4.54% 6.49% 2.54% TreeHouse Foods Competitors -115.42% -4.08% 1.20%

Summary

TreeHouse Foods peers beat TreeHouse Foods on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products. The North American Retail Grocery segment sells branded and private label products to customers within the United States and Canada. The Food Away From Home segment sells products to foodservice customers, including restaurant chains and food distribution companies within the United States and Canada. The Industrial and Export segment includes the Company’s co-pack business and non-dairy powdered creamer sales to industrial customers for use in industrial applications.

